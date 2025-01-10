Fertilizer subsidy allocation likely to stay steady in FY26 budget

Sharp rise

The fertilizer subsidy had shot up sharply in FY23 to ₹2.5 trillion when the Ukraine war started. Geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions have a direct hit on the Indian budget by way of fertilizer subsidy as India is dependent on imports for some of the fertilizers and natural gas, which is used in producing urea. In FY24 and so far in FY25, the fertilizer subsidy bill has shown a trend of moderation, bringing relief to policy makers.