In view of the uncertainty that prevails at the stage that the 15th Finance Commission has done its analysis, as well as the contemporary realities and challenges, "we recognise that the FRBM Act needs a major restructuring and recommend that the time-table for defining and achieving debt sustainability may be examined by a High-powered inter-governmental group," the statement said. This high-powered group can craft the new FRBM framework and oversee its implementation, it added. It suggested that the Union and state governments amend their FRBM Acts, based on the recommendations of the group, so as to ensure that their legislations are consistent with the fiscal sustainability framework put in place. This group could also be tasked to oversee the implementation of the 15th Finance Commission’s diverse recommendations.