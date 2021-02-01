Finance Commission recommends large transfers to states through grants

The 15th Finance Commission (FFC) has focussed on grant in aids to states and local bodies to ensure predictability in revenue flows at a time the coronavirus pandemic has severely affected tax revenues of state governments.

On Monday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the final report of the FFC for the five years beginning FY22 in the Parliament along with the action taken report. The Commission has played it safe and continued with the 41% devolution of central pool of taxes to state governments as recommended in its first report for FY21. The criteria of horizontal devolution have also been kept unchanged with 15% weight to population and 12.5% weight for demographic performance.

“The Commission felt that, financial resources equivalent to 1% of the net proceeds of Union taxes should be retained with the Central Government for financing the requirements of the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Government has accepted the above recommendation of the Commission," the finance ministry said in its action taken report tabled in Parliament.

The Commission has recommended post-devolution revenue deficit grants amounting to about ₹3 trillion over the five year period ending FY26. The number of states qualifying for the revenue deficit grants decreases from 17 in FY22, the first year of the award period to 6 in FY26, the last year of the award period. Over the five-year period Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are recommended to be provided the deficit grants. The Finance ministry has also accepted the recommendation.

The FFC has recommended providing grants amounting ₹1.3 trillion to state governments in eight different sectors, namely health, school education, higher education, agriculture, maintenance of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads, aspirational districts and blocks, judiciary, statistics. However, the finance ministry said it will consider the recommendation. “Government will give due consideration to sectors identified by the Commission while formulating and implementing existing and new Centrally Sponsored and Central Sector Schemes," it added.

DK Srivastava, chief policy adviser at EY India said government may not have at the outset accepted the recommendation to avoid providing budgetary commitment but it is likely to be accepted at a later stage.

On the contentious terms of reference of separate mechanism for funding defence and internal security, the FFC has recommended to constitute a dedicated non-lapsable fund, Modernisation Fund for Defence and Internal Security (MFDIS), to bridge the gap between projected budgetary requirements and budget allocation for defence and internal security. Total indicative size of the proposed MFDIS over the five-year period is estimated to be ₹2.4 trillion out of which the Commission has recommended that a total of ₹1.5 trillion will be transferred to the MFDIS from the Consolidated Fund of India over the award period of the Commission.

The other sources of funding for the non-lapsable fund are disinvestment proceeds of defence public sector enterprises; proceeds from monetisation of surplus defence land; and proceeds of receipts from defence land likely to be transferred to state governments in future.

“The Government has accepted in-principle the creation of non-lapsable fund for Defence in the Public Account of India. Sources of funding and modalities will be examined in due course," the finance ministry said.





