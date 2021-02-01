Finance Commission recommends large transfers to states through grants

On the contentious terms of reference of separate mechanism for funding defence and internal security, the FFC has recommended to constitute a dedicated non-lapsable fund, Modernisation Fund for Defence and Internal Security (MFDIS), to bridge the gap between projected budgetary requirements and budget allocation for defence and internal security. Total indicative size of the proposed MFDIS over the five-year period is estimated to be ₹2.4 trillion out of which the Commission has recommended that a total of ₹1.5 trillion will be transferred to the MFDIS from the Consolidated Fund of India over the award period of the Commission.

