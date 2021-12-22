1 min read.Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 07:10 PM ISTLivemint
The pre-budget consultation meetings for Budget 2022-23 held in virtual mode ran from 15th to 22nd December, 2021 in which the finance minister met more than 120 invitees representing 7 stakeholder groups through eight meetings scheduled during this period
Listen to this article
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman concluded pre-budget meetings with different stakeholders group on Wednesday.
The pre-budget consultation meetings for Budget 2022-23 held in virtual mode ran from 15th to 22nd December, 2021 in which the finance minister met more than 120 invitees representing 7 stakeholder groups through eight meetings scheduled during this period.
The stakeholder groups include representatives and experts from Agriculture and Agro Processing Industry; Industry, Infrastructure and Climate Change; Financial Sector and Capital Markets; Services and Trade; Social Sector; Trade Union & Labour Organization and Economists.
Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan; Secretary, DEA, Ajay Seth; Secretary, DIPAM, Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, Financial Services, Debashish Panda; Secretary, Corporate Affairs, Rajesh Verma; Secretary, Revenue Tarun Bajaj and senior officers from Ministry of Finance were also present during the meetings.
Secretaries of other Ministries/Departments concerned participated through online mode.
The stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various issues that included increased R&D spending, infrastructure status for digital services, incentives to hydrogen storage and fuel cell development, rationalisation of income tax slabs, investments in online safety measures etc., among others.