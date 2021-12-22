Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman concluded pre-budget meetings with different stakeholders group on Wednesday.

The pre-budget consultation meetings for Budget 2022-23 held in virtual mode ran from 15th to 22nd December, 2021 in which the finance minister met more than 120 invitees representing 7 stakeholder groups through eight meetings scheduled during this period.

The stakeholder groups include representatives and experts from Agriculture and Agro Processing Industry; Industry, Infrastructure and Climate Change; Financial Sector and Capital Markets; Services and Trade; Social Sector; Trade Union & Labour Organization and Economists.

Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan; Secretary, DEA, Ajay Seth; Secretary, DIPAM, Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Secretary, Financial Services, Debashish Panda; Secretary, Corporate Affairs, Rajesh Verma; Secretary, Revenue Tarun Bajaj and senior officers from Ministry of Finance were also present during the meetings.

Secretaries of other Ministries/Departments concerned participated through online mode.

The stakeholder groups made several suggestions on various issues that included increased R&D spending, infrastructure status for digital services, incentives to hydrogen storage and fuel cell development, rationalisation of income tax slabs, investments in online safety measures etc., among others.

Finance Minister has said that all suggestions with regard to Budget will be carefully considered while preparing the proposals for 2022-23.

