Home >Budget 2019 >News >Financing India's growth revival
The form the bank rescue plan will take can significantly affect its effectiveness. Mint

Financing India’s growth revival

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST Neil Borate

Strengthening the banking system, which is struggling with a stubborn bad-loan problem, is a crucial ingredient in reviving the economy

The pandemic has plunged the Indian economy into a contraction, and government revenues have taken a major hit. Supporting the country’s nascent economic recovery will require a massive spending package. How will the government fund the stimulus? This is the question our panel will be debating in today’s edition of Mint’s Road to Recovery series of live online discussions.



Strengthening the banking system, which is struggling with a stubborn bad-loan problem, is a crucial ingredient in reviving the economy. But the form the bank rescue plan will take can significantly affect its effectiveness. Should there be a bank recapitalization plan in the budget? Or should the government announce privatization of major state-owned banks? What else should the budget do to create a financial system that can support higher growth and job creation? How can the budget aid in better financial intermediation—through reforms in banking or the financial markets? Discussing these issues this evening will be a panel comprising Roopa Kudva, managing director (MD), Omidyar Network India; Ashish Chauhan, MD and chief executive officer of BSE Ltd; Aymar De Liedekerke Beaufort, CEO, BNP Paribas India; and Ananth Narayan, associate professor at S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research. Journalist Mitali Mukherjee will moderate the session. Watch live at 7pm on www.livemint.com.

