Finding calm in the stock market chaos

Nifty closed negative for the week and is trading around its 100 day EMA on the daily chart. The recovery in the last trading session indicates that the index seems to have found a cushion at the previously established demand zone of 16,850. The Bank Nifty index is also bouncing from the short-term averages on the daily chart. These pieces of evidence are hinting at the continuation of the major uptrend. We suggest traders maintain a bullish bias as long as the Nifty does not fall below 16,850. However, a break below the same can trigger a fall up to 16,000 levels. The immediate resistance for the index is now placed at 17,650.