Fiscal deficit gets a glide path

NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed a glide path for fiscal consolidation to bring down fiscal deficit to 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by FY26, signalling a counter-cyclical fiscal policy to boost medium-term economic growth. For Union budget FY22, she has pegged fiscal deficit at 6.8% of GDP, down from 9.5% of GDP in FY21. The minister has also proposed to introduce amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act to make necessary changes in the fiscal consolidation road map.

While the finance ministry had started FY21 with a fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP, the coronavirus pandemic upended all calculations.

Fiscal deficit soared as gross tax revenue plunged. Analysts were expecting around 7-7.5% of GDP in FY21. By allowing fiscal deficit to remain at a high of 6.8% of GDP, the government has signalled an expansionary fiscal stance to support a nascent recovery, after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Asia’s third largest economy.

The budget math for FY22 looks robust at the outset. It conservatively assumes a nominal gross domestic product expansion of 14.4% against 15.4% estimated by the Economic Survey.

The growth in gross tax revenue is assumed to be 16.7%, with over a percentage point buoyancy. The disinvestment target of ₹1.75 trillion against the ₹2.1 trillion target in FY21 despite big-ticket disinvestments such as BPCL, LIC, Shipping Corporation of India lined up means the government is not making the mistake of relying too much on such proceeds.

Budget FY21 saw an additional ₹4 trillion spending by the government compared with the budget estimate after the pandemic hit the economy.

The government has allocated ₹34.8 trillion, a jump of 14.5% in FY22 with an increase in capital expenditure allocation of 34.5%. However, compared to the revised estimate of FY21, total expenditure increased only 0.95% in FY22.

The quality of expenditure is also expected to rise with the share of capex in total expenditure going up from 12.7% in FY21 to 15.9% in FY22 with a big increase in spending for health and physical infrastructure.

The finance minister’s commitment to continue with transparency in fiscal matters will make critics and rating agencies happy.

Sitharaman has said that she will no longer borrow from the National Small Savings Fund for Food Corporation of India, and has budgeted for it from the Consolidated Fund of India itself.

Ranen Banerjee, leader at PwC India, said that by pegging the fiscal deficit at 6.8% for FY22, the finance minister has responded to the calls from the economists for a fiscal stimulus. “She has also signalled that the fiscal policy support of the economy will continue for at least three years, with the deficit being brought under 4.5% by FY26. This is possibly a more realistic glide path as the economy will take time to recover fully from the after-effects of the pandemic as well as socio-political demands that will be incumbent on the government," he added.

Moody’s Investors Service, in a note, said although a decline in new coronavirus cases and normalizing activity are driving an economic rebound, the lasting effects of the pandemic on the economy and the financial sector will continue to pose downside risks to sustained growth in the medium term.

“India’s new central government budget deficit target of 6.8% tries to strike a balance between supporting growth and a modest deficit reduction, but improvements in tax compliance and monetization targets may be difficult to achieve. At the same time, the government has limited room to reduce spending without further weakening growth, and nominal gross domestic product growth will remain critical for future deficit reduction," it added.

