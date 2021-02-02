Fiscal deficit gets a glide path

Ranen Banerjee, leader at PwC India, said that by pegging the fiscal deficit at 6.8% for FY22, the finance minister has responded to the calls from the economists for a fiscal stimulus. “She has also signalled that the fiscal policy support of the economy will continue for at least three years, with the deficit being brought under 4.5% by FY26. This is possibly a more realistic glide path as the economy will take time to recover fully from the after-effects of the pandemic as well as socio-political demands that will be incumbent on the government," he added.