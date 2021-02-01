FM announces 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas

The government on Monday announced an ₹18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100% electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

She also said a record ₹1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which ₹1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via