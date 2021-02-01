OPEN APP
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
FM announces 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 12:06 PM IST PTI

The government on Monday announced an 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100% electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023.

She also said a record 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.

