Budget 2021: FM earmarks 1,500 corpus to incentivise digital payments

BENGALURU : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 on Monday, said there has been a "manifold increase" in digital payments in the country.

Announcing incentives worth ₹1500 crores to further drive adoption of such cashless modes of payment, Sitharaman said, “To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark ₹1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital modes of payment," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The finance minister did not say how the funds would be deployed.

With am aim to expand the coverage of digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) operationalised the Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) with a corpus of ₹345 crores to create three million new touchpoints annually in Tier 3-6 markets.

The additional corpus is expected to boost the spread of payments infrastructure in the country, though it is to be seen whether the corpus is leveraged for absorbing merchant discount rates (MDR) costs or for setting up new payment touch points.

Payment executives who spoke to Mint earlier on condition of anonymity said that the finance ministry is reluctant to bring MDR back on RuPay and UPI transactions.

Indian startups and several digital payment players have been actively in talks with the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) for reimbursement of transaction fees or Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) to payment firms for merchant transactions on Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and RuPay network, Mint reported earlier.

Several payment executives have voiced their opinions in the past stating that lack of monetisation around digital payments is stifling innovation and investments in the space.

The finance minister had earlier said that starting 1 January, 2020, businesses with annual turnover of more than ₹50 crore will have to offer low-cost digital payment options to customers, without levying any MRD on either customers or merchants.

In spite of this, UPI payments in the country have seen a continued rise, with the infrastructure clocking close to 2.3 billion transactions in January this year. This is a jump from 2.23 billion transactions clocked in December 2020.

