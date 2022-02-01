NEW DELHI : In an effort to provide relief to MSME secondary steel producers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget presentation announced a one-year extension to the customs duty exemption given to steel scrap last year.

Mint had earlier reported that the Budget may reduce import duty on major metals such steel, in the upcoming budget to provide relief to MSMEs, which have been hit hard by the high cost of raw materials amidst the pandemic.

“Certain anti-dumping and countervailing duty (CVD) on stainless steel and coated steel flat products, bars of alloy steel and high-speed steel are being revoked in larger public interest considering prevailing high prices of metals," Sitharaman said during the Budget presentation.

The import duty on steel currently is about 7.5%, while aluminum attracts 10% basic customs duty, copper 5% duty, and polymers 10%. In addition, all the products also attract 18% IGST to offset local levy on the products.

In budget 2021-22, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had revoked the anti-dumping duty (ADD) and CVD on certain steel products while reducing customs duty uniformly to 7.5% on semis, flat, and long products of non-alloy, alloy, and stainless steels from 10-12.5% levels earlier.

She also brought down import duty to nil on steel scrap to support user industries hit hard by a sharp rise in steel prices. The budget 2022-23 is expected to take the cuts further.

Lower import duty is expected to help MSME user industries to bring the metals at competitive prices from overseas and domestic producers continue to maintain high prices. It would provide a check on domestic metal producers to maintain prices from rising to abnormally high levels.

