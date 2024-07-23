FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry ahead of Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached thefinance ministry ahead of her seventh consecutive Budget, marking the first complete financial budget of PM Narendra Modi's third term.

Updated23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Budget 2024 in parliament today.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Budget 2024 in parliament today.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached the finance ministry on Tuesday ahead of her seventh consecutive Budget today, July 23, to be presented in the Parliament at 11 am. The Union Budget 2024 is the first complete financial budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term.

With this, Sitharaman has become the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches. She will now surpass former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959 and 1964.

(Please check back for more updates)

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
