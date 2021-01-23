Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday has commenced the final stage of Union Budget 2021 with attending the customary ‘halwa’ ceremony. As a part of the over-70-year-old ritual, the sweet dish is prepared in a huge kadhai every year and served to the entire staff at the finance ministry, North Block, around 10 days before budget.

As part of the ritual, ‘halwa’ is prepared in a big ‘kadhai’ (vessel) and served to the entire staff in the ministry. The significance of the sweet dish is that after it is served, a large number of officials and support staff, who are directly associated with the Budget making and printing process, are required to stay in the ministry and remain cut off from their families till the presentation of the Budget by the finance minister in the Lok Sabha. They are not even allowed to contact their near and dear ones through phone or any other form of communication, like e-mail.

This is done to ensure that there are no leaks of information about the Union Budget before its presentation. The ceremony also recognises and lauds the efforts of every staff who have been a part of the budget-making process.

However, this year's budget is going to be different. For the first time in India, the Union Budget 2021 will be paperless in the view of coronavirus outbreak. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched the “Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents. Any individual can have a complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution via mobile application. The app will have have options of downloading, printing, search, zoom in and out, bidirectional scrolling, table of contents and external links, etc.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a "never before" like Union Budget to boost the pandemic-battered economy and push growth. The Budget 2021 is scheduled at 1 February, 2021.

