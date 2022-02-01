Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget for the year 2022-23 in parliament today. The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.

The Finance Minister tabled this year's Economic Survey, which was centered around the theme of "Agile approach."

The Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1 at 11 am. It will be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV (Sansad TV) the official parliament channel and on Doordarshan.

There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in both Houses of Parliament during the first two days of the Budget Session.

A Parliament bulletin released on Friday reads, "There shall be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022. Members are informed that owing to the address of the President, during the first two days of the 8th session of the 17th Lok Sabha, there will be no 'Zero Hour' on January 31 and February 1, 2022."

It is further added in the bulletin, "Members are informed that matters of urgent public importance raised during 'Zero Hour' will be taken up from February 2, 2022. However, it is for information of members that, to raise matters of urgent public importance during 'Zero Hour' on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, they may table notices on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, between 10:00 hours and 18:00 hours either online through e-portal or manually in the Parliamentary Notice Office.

During the First Part of the Session after the presentation of the Budget (February 2-11), the release stated, 40 hours of normal time will be available for various Businesses such as Questions, Private Members' Business, Discussion on Motion of Thanks, General Discussion on Union Budget, etc.

