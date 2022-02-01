Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Central government's Budget for 2022-2023 in Parliament at 11 am today,amid anticipation and expectations from the Union Budget this time,

The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha soon after the Lower House will assemble at 11 am.

Sitharaman will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India for the year 2022-23.

Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves from the Ministry of Finance.



She will present and read out the #Budget2022 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

An hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, the Finance Minister will table the Budget in the Rajya Sabha, a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government for the year 2022-23.

The Minister will also the table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and Macro-Economic Framework Statement under section 3 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.

Union Minister of State in Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with the needs of each and every sectors.

Addressing a media, Chaudhary said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone. All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget."

Besides, healthcare, education, industry, expenditure on the ambitious infrastructure are among various platforms to be impacted by the Budget.

