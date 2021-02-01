FM promises to strengthen regulated agriculture markets

In an attempt to address the concerns of farmers demanding the repeal of the three controversial farm reform laws, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on Monday presented data on rising government spending for purchasing grains and pulses at support prices, and promised to strengthen the state-regulated markets, or Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), further.

Announcement:

The Budget promised to add 1,000 more regulated markets to the electronic national agriculture market, or e-NAM platform, where 17 million Indian farmers have already been registered. Besides, the finance minister said that regulated wholesale markets, or APMCs, will be allowed to tap into the ₹1 trillion agriculture infrastructure fund to upgrade and strengthen their facilities.

Citing data on government purchase at minimum support prices (MSP), the finance minister said the value of wheat procured went up from Rs33,874 crore in 2013-14 to Rs75,060 crore in 2020-21, while value of paddy procured shot up from Rs63,928 crores to Rs1.7 trillion during the period.

The budget also raised the agriculture credit target from Rs15 trillion in 2020-21 to Rs16.5 trillion for 2021-22, and promised to increase credit flow to the animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries segments. Sitharaman said the apex rural bank, NABARD, will be increasing the size of the rural infrastructure development fund from the existing Rs30,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore, and for the micro irrigation fund from Rs5,000 crore ₹10,000 crore.

Implications:

The finance minister’s announcements were focused to counter the criticism that the three reform laws passed by the Parliament in September will weaken state-regulated mandis and lead to lower government purchase at support prices. A robust e-NAM and better facilities in wholesale markets can help farmers realize better prices.

However, beyond states such as Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, most farmers still do not benefit from the assured purchases at support prices. The budget does little to address the most recurrent complaint of farmers that crop prices are non-remunerative while costs of farming are rising. The budget also reiterated the government's ambitious goal to double farm income by 2022 (with 2015-16 as the base year), but did not disclose how it far it is from achieving the target.

Context:

Hundreds of thousands of farmers have been protesting at different entry points to Delhi since end-November, demanding the repeal of the new farm laws and make MSP a legal entitlement. Structurally, agriculture in India is fraught with price and weather risks which has led to higher debts for farmers.

