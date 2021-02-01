FM promises to strengthen regulated agriculture markets

However, beyond states such as Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, most farmers still do not benefit from the assured purchases at support prices. The budget does little to address the most recurrent complaint of farmers that crop prices are non-remunerative while costs of farming are rising. The budget also reiterated the government's ambitious goal to double farm income by 2022 (with 2015-16 as the base year), but did not disclose how it far it is from achieving the target.