FM proposes Rs1,500 crore scheme to promote digital payments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there has been a manifold increase in digital payments in the recent past. "To give a further boost to digital transactions, I earmark ₹1,500 crore for a proposed scheme that will provide financial incentive to promote digital mode of payment," the minister said while presenting the Budget for 2021-22. Sitharaman said, in her Budget speech of 2019, a National Research Foundation (NRF) was announced.

