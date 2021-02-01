FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies

FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 01:53 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers
The government on Monday proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies and also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.
Healthcare takes centre stage against covid backdrop3 min read . 01:57 PM IST
FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Budget 2021: Sitharaman raises FDI limit in insurance to 74%2 min read . 01:39 PM IST
Budget 2021: Mobile phones may get costlier as govt revokes few exemptions1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
Sitharaman also said the ₹1.5 lakh deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing has been extended by one year.
Stating that there were record GST collections in the last few months, the finance minister said the government will take every possible measure to reduce anomalies, including the inverted duty structures in GST.
She also announced a proposal to review over 400 old exemptions in indirect taxes and the government will begin extensive consultation for the same from October 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.