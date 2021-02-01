OPEN APP
Home >Budget >News >FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies
File Photo Reuters
File Photo Reuters

FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 01:53 PM IST PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers

The government on Monday proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies and also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Sitharaman also said the 1.5 lakh deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing has been extended by one year.

Stating that there were record GST collections in the last few months, the finance minister said the government will take every possible measure to reduce anomalies, including the inverted duty structures in GST.

She also announced a proposal to review over 400 old exemptions in indirect taxes and the government will begin extensive consultation for the same from October 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout