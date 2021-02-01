FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies

FM proposes tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers
The government on Monday proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies.
The government on Monday proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies and also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 proposed tax exemption for aircraft leasing companies and also announced tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.
Sitharaman also said the ₹1.5 lakh deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing has been extended by one year.
Stating that there were record GST collections in the last few months, the finance minister said the government will take every possible measure to reduce anomalies, including the inverted duty structures in GST.
She also announced a proposal to review over 400 old exemptions in indirect taxes and the government will begin extensive consultation for the same from October 2021.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.