FM Sitharaman delivers a booster dose

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman loosened the fiscal purse strings in a decisive budget that sought to boost growth and pursue wide-ranging reform measures, without imposing additional burdens on taxpayers and consumers. The stock markets cheered heartily, with the benchmark Sensex surging 5% on Monday.

Presenting a budget in a year of economic contraction for only the third time in India’s history, Sitharaman chose to spend her way into securing a V-shaped recovery and placed most weightage on infrastructure, with an eye on the multiplier effect of building roads, rail lines and ports. “This Budget provides every opportunity for our economy to rise and capture the pace that it needs for sustainable growth," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The government will spend ₹5.54 trillion towards capital expenditure in FY22, a 26% increase from the previous year and a 65% jump from what it spent in FY20— ₹3.35 trillion.

New institutions

To ensure such projects are not starved of finance, the government has set up a dedicated lender—a development finance institution that will borrow money from the market. The budget allocated ₹20,000 crore to the proposed institution, which will aim to lend ₹5 trillion over the next three years.

The finance minister also said a bad bank—so called because it will absorb soured loans from the books of other lenders—will be set up along the lines of an asset reconstruction company (ARC). The BSE Bankex—an index of bank stocks—jumped 8.3%.

View Full Image Six pillars of the budget

While a bad bank will help lenders relieve the stress in their loan books and serve the credit demands of industry better, the government is also infusing ₹20,000 crore into lenders it owns in the short term, by way of recapitalization.

Embarking on a politically sensitive path, the government has decided to privatize two state-owned banks as well as a general insurer.

Growth incentives

Construction and maintenance of national highways will get ₹1.18 trillion, while the government intends to provide ₹1.10 trillion to the railways ministry towards its ambitious Rail Plan for India by 2030. Urban infrastructure that includes metro rail and city gas pipelines, too, will get a generous amount from the government. But these are long-term allocations beyond the current year.

Even as it spends, the government wants the private sector and foreign institutions to participate in India’s recovery. It will nudge states to increase capital expenditure through incentive schemes linked to performance. The policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat was re-emphasized by the finance minister, with a commitment to spend nearly ₹2 trillion over five years, beginning FY22. Various performance-linked incentive schemes have already been announced for 13 sectors during this year. The government will also increase the ease-of-doing business in the country by redefining small businesses and easing norms for setting up one-person companies. These are meant to encourage entrepreneurs and help startups flourish. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance has been hiked to 74% from the current 49%.

Markets rejoice

Equity indices rejoiced the clear shift of focus towards growth. A big surprise for the market was a jump in total expenditure for FY21 itself. In contrast to expectations of prudence, the government will end up spending 13% more than it had intended to in its budget for FY21, the revised estimates show. In comparison to FY20, the spending would be 28% more. Some of the spending was borne out of necessity due to the health crisis from the pandemic, although some of it is one-off in nature, involving subsidy arrears and some owing to a change in accounting policy for food subsidy, resulting in a more accurate picture of government finances. Even so, the government’s intent, that it would not resort to fiscal frugality but loosen its purses was received well. Incongruously for a pandemic year, spending on social welfare for the current fiscal is now being estimated about 26% lower than initial budget estimates.

View Full Image Markets rejoice

But the outlay for healthcare and rural development are on the rise, which economists say are steps in the right direction, alongside the increase in capex. The government has allocated ₹35,000 crore towards the vaccination drive in the FY22 budget, and the total outlay for health and well-being is ₹2.24 trillion.

Deeper deficits

Greater spending and a more honest representation of its fiscal accounts have meant that the Centre’s fiscal deficit will balloon to 9.5% of GDP for FY21. Starting FY21, the Centre’s loans to Food Corporation of India (FCI) under food subsidy has been included in the budget’s deficit numbers. Hence, a part of the surge in expenditure has also been towards food subsidy extended earlier.

The finance minister said the Centre will have to borrow ₹80,000 crore more from the market in the remaining two months of FY21. For FY22 though, the government is pencilling in a fiscal deficit of 6.8% of GDP. This is partly explained by the expected boost to revenues in FY22 and the fact that some of the one-offs related to subsidy arrears will disappear. While this is higher than market expectations of a deficit of around 5.6%, this is largely because of the inclusion of the support to FCI in the budget, compared to the earlier practice of keeping it off-budget. Indeed, while the fiscal deficit numbers were far higher than market estimates, bond yields rose about 15 basis points, indicating the market’s acceptance of the one-time nature of the FCI-related provisioning.

Mixed monetization

In financing the deficit, the budget has reduced its reliance on divestment, betting instead on monetizing assets. The disinvestment target for FY22 is lower at ₹1.75 trillion, although divestments in the mammoth Life Insurance Corp. of India and the beleaguered Air India will likely happen in FY22.

While successive governments have expressed their intent on privatization, execution has often proved politically infeasible. Sitharaman’s budget has pressed the pedal on privatization, clearly limiting the state’s remit in business to four core strategic areas—atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, coal and other minerals; and banking insurance and financial services. In strategic sectors, there will be ‘bare minimum’ presence of public sector enterprises, opening up other state-owned firms to privatization, merger or closure. While the intent of the government is now clear, putting it into application, given the past experience of strategic disinvestment remains to be seen.

Limited levies

Sitharaman left taxes alone largely, in a huge relief for the markets. However, the finance minister did announce an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on 15 items, including petrol and diesel, while reducing excise and customs duties on these items. While this puts no additional burden on the consumer, it effectively reduces sharable revenue for states while increasing the coffers of the Centre as collections from cess are not shared with states. This is a retrograde trend and the 15th Finance Commission has expressed concern over a growing share of cesses and surcharges in Union revenues.

Given the extraordinary circumstances of a pandemic, the budget has managed to keep expenditure up while adopting a realistic approach in revenue projections, according to analysts. The push to infrastructure with an objective to set off a virtuous cycle of growth would benefit not only the country but also the government’s own endeavour to fix its finances in the coming years.

