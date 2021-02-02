FM Sitharaman delivers a booster dose

Equity indices rejoiced the clear shift of focus towards growth. A big surprise for the market was a jump in total expenditure for FY21 itself. In contrast to expectations of prudence, the government will end up spending 13% more than it had intended to in its budget for FY21, the revised estimates show. In comparison to FY20, the spending would be 28% more. Some of the spending was borne out of necessity due to the health crisis from the pandemic, although some of it is one-off in nature, involving subsidy arrears and some owing to a change in accounting policy for food subsidy, resulting in a more accurate picture of government finances. Even so, the government’s intent, that it would not resort to fiscal frugality but loosen its purses was received well. Incongruously for a pandemic year, spending on social welfare for the current fiscal is now being estimated about 26% lower than initial budget estimates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}