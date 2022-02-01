In March 2020, the Centre had launched the scheme to provide free foodgrains to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act as part of its effort to reduce the hardships of people during the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW DELHI :
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday remained non-committal on whether the government has any plans to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond March this year.
In March 2020, the Centre had launched the scheme to provide free foodgrains to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as part of its effort to reduce the hardships of people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Later, the government extended the scheme from July to November 2020 (Phase-II).
With the COVID crisis continuing in 2021-22, the Centre in April 2021 had re-introduced the scheme for the two months of May and June 2021 (Phase-III) and extended it for another five months from July to November 2021 (Phase-IV).
The scheme was again extended from December 2021 to March 2022 (Phase-V).
On January 12, 2021, the food ministry had informed that under Phases I to V, a total of about 759 lakh tonnes of foodgrains had been allocated so far to the States/UTs, which is equivalent to about ₹2.6 lakh crore in food subsidy.
