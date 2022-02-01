Ahead of the Union Budget, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with the needs of each and every sectors. FM Sitharaman will present Budget 2022 in the Parliament at 11 am.

Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad arrived at the Ministry of Finance.

Addressing a media, Chaudhary said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget, in line with each and every sectors' needs. It will be benefiting everyone. All sectors (including farmers) should have expectations from today's budget."

Separately, MoS Finance Bhagwat Karad said that this Budget will favour all sections of the society. "PM Modi expects that every group - be it the ruling side of the Opposition - should sit together and listen to the presenting of the Budget and cooperate."

The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall. FM tabled the Economic Survey on Monday which projected the Indian economy to expand 8.5% in FY23, continuing its world-beating growth after an estimated 9.2% expansion in the current fiscal year.

FM Sitharaman will table the Narendra Modi government's 10th Union Budget in Parliament at 11 am today. This will be the fourth budget presentation by Sitharaman.

