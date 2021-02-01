Budget 2021: FM talks of labour welfare but cuts outlay

Announcement

Of the total labour ministry expenditure pegged in the budget, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana or the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subsidy scheme has been allocated Rs3,130 crore and other employment generation programmes of the ministry have been allocated Rs976 crore.

Sitharaman also said the “One Nation One Ration Card" plan is being implemented by 32 states and Union territories, reaching about 69 crore beneficiaries, thus covering 86% of the total beneficiaries. The remaining 4 states and Union territories will be integrated in the next few months, she said.

Social security benefits will be extended to gig and platform workers and minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers who will be covered by ESIC. At the same time, the compliance burden on employers will be reduced with single registration and licensing, and online returns, the minister said.

“Some employers deduct the contribution of employees towards provident fund, superannuation fund, and other social security funds but do not deposit these contributions within the specified time. For the employees, this means a loss of interest or income. In cases where an employer later becomes financially unviable, non-deposit results in a permanent loss for the employees. To ensure that employees’ contributions are deposited on time, I reiterate that the late deposit of employee’s contribution by the employer will not be allowed as deduction to the employer," Sitharaman said.

Implication

The budget announcement is strong on intent by is not backed by enough allocations. For example, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana or the EPFO subsidy scheme has been allocated Rs3,130 crore as part of the bigger social security allocation heads, whereas the scheme when announced in November 2020 had underlined an expenditure of Rs22,810 crore over three years. The low allocation means that the authorities expect job creation numbers to remain sluggish in 2021-22 as the economy is still struggling. Similarly, other employment generation programmes of the ministry have been allocated Rs976 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs1,424 crore in the 2020-21 revised budget.

However, the provident fund and social security deduction rules will deter employers from delaying statutory deductions deposits.

Context

The government has said in November that EPFO-registered establishments with up to 1,000 workers will get 24% EPF subsidy, 12% of the employers' share and 12% of that of the employees. The objective was to reduce human resource cost of employers and also boost the take-home pay of low wage earners and finally boost employment creation. Similarly, the one-nation-one ration card for informal wage earners has made provision for ration card portability and was rolled out following the massive reverse migration seen last year.

