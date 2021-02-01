Budget 2021: FM talks of labour welfare but cuts outlay

The budget announcement is strong on intent by is not backed by enough allocations. For example, the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana or the EPFO subsidy scheme has been allocated Rs3,130 crore as part of the bigger social security allocation heads, whereas the scheme when announced in November 2020 had underlined an expenditure of Rs22,810 crore over three years. The low allocation means that the authorities expect job creation numbers to remain sluggish in 2021-22 as the economy is still struggling. Similarly, other employment generation programmes of the ministry have been allocated Rs976 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs1,424 crore in the 2020-21 revised budget.