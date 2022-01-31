Follow the Budget action with Mint

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Union Budget 2022-23 comes at an important juncture for the Indian economy. As the country recovers slowly from yet another covid wave, the expectations are high for taxpayers and salaried employees. More important, the budget comes just before elections in multiple Indian states. Will it provide sufficient growth stimuli? Will there be more policy announcements? The economy has still not come out of the woods, and growth is at best happening only at spurts with those at the bottom at the pyramid losing out. RBI has its hands full trying to control inflation. Will the fiscal authorities take the lead in ensuring that the still-tentative economic recovery does not slip back? How the government secures the resources while at the same time signaling a gradual return to fiscal consolidation will be watched by all. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022

As the union budget and the decisions laid down in there become known, Mint will help you make sense of them through a special live broadcast with India’s top specialists, analysts, policymakers and industrialists.

Hosted by journalist Mitali Mukherjee, our programming will be a mix of panel discussions, interviews and expert commentary, with names such as Bibek Debroy, chairman, Economic Advisory Committee to the PM; Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog; Ajay Piramal, chairman, Piramal Group; T.V. Narendran, MD, Tata Steel; Yamini Aiyar, president and chief executive, Centre for Policy Research; Pawan Munjal, chairman, MD & CEO, Hero Motocorp; Rajiv Memani, chairman, EY India; Mahua Acharya, CEO, CESL; Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC and VR Sharma, MD, Jindal Steel and Power, among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

