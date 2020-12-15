Fresh stimulus needed to support growth: India Inc

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) urged the government to consider converging the existing goods and services tax rates to three, to reduce complexity and probability of disputes. “The need to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure has been highlighted by the covid-19 crisis. The government has already envisaged increasing public spend on healthcare to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2022 from around 1.3% at present. We urge the government to start spending an extra 0.5% of GDP every year on health for the next five years," Ficci said.