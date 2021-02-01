From textile to disinvestment - Jobs a recurring theme in Budget 2021

New Delhi: Employment generation was a recurring theme in the Budget 2021-22 as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized job creation through increased capital spending via national infrastructure pipeline, creation of labour-intensive textile parks, disinvestments of public sector enterprises and enhancing emergency credit line to eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

Post disinvestment, economic growth of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and financial institutions will be through infusion of private capital, technology and best management practices. It will contribute to economic growth, and new jobs, the budget documents said.

“A number of transactions namely BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India… IDBI Bank among others would be completed in 2021-22. Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatization of two public sector banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22," Sitharaman said in her speech.

She also proposed a sharp 26% jump in capital spending in FY22 to ₹5.54 trillion over what is being spent this fiscal to rev up the economy which is expected to end this year with a 7.7% contraction. The higher capital spending will help in financing projects under the national infrastructure pipeline (NIP), which will not only help in asset creation but also prove to be a stimulus for employment generation and the larger economy, which is currently in a recession. There are as many as 7,400 projects under the NIP.

For a $5 trillion economy, our manufacturing sector has to grow in double digits on a sustained basis and the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative in 13 sectors “will help bring scale and size in key sectors, create and nurture global champions and provide jobs to our youth," the minister said.

The recurring reference to jobs comes in the wake of large-scale unemployment that India has been witnessing which had reached almost 24% during April-May 2020. Besides, the Covid-19 induced business loss, millions of workers both in formal and informal sectors and have lost their income. Lack of jobs has pushed many out of the labour market creating an environment that such a scenario will only push more people into poverty. The jobs recovery has been slow and even the economic survey 2020-21 tabled in the parliament on 29 Jan said that all the jobs lost due to covid-19 may not be retrieved and efforts must on to front end spending to spur job reaction.

Sitharaman on Monday also proposed creation of “seven mega textile parks" within three years to “enable the textile industry to attract large investments, boost employment generation, and become globally competitive". Textile is a labour intensive and promoting textiles and apparel sector will have a positive impact on job creation. She also proposed a seaweed park in Tamil Nadu and underlined that government’s ship recycling initiatives will create over 150,000 jobs.

Realizing the importance of MSME sector, their pain-points and its role in jobs growth, FM doubled allocation to the MSME ministry. Of the total Rs. 15,700 crore outlay, Rs. 10,000 crore has been devoted to Emergency Credit Line (GECL) facility to eligible MSME borrowers.

While, Sithraman spoke about labour welfare, one nation-one ration card, and bringing a larger pool of workers including gig workers under the employee state insurance corporation to expand the social security net, but the overall budget allocation of the concerned labour ministry was reduced to Rs. 13,306 crore for 2021-22 as against 13,720 crore in the revised budget of 2020-21. The detailed allocation details show that the EPF subsidy scheme has been allocated Rs. 3130 crore as part of the bigger social security allocation heads, where as the scheme when announced in November 2020 had underlined an expenditure of Rs. 22,810 crore over a period of three years. The low allocation means, authorities must be expecting that the job creation numbers may remain sluggish in 2021-22 as the economy is still struggling. Similarly, other employment generation programs of the ministry have been allocated Rs. 976 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs. 1424 crore in 2020-21 revised budget.

The finance minister said the government will work towards raising the share of public transport in urban areas through expansion of metro rail network and a new scheme will be launched at a cost of Rs. 18,000 crores to support augmentation of public bus transport services…"the scheme will boost the automobile sector, provide fillip to economic growth, create employment opportunities for our youth".

“Financial and regulatory support can help restart MSME operations. Manufacturing companies play a crucial role in the global supply chain and increased focus on the same, greater focus on the textile industry and cutting customs duty on MSME products will be crucial in pushing the efforts of "Vocal for Local" and job creation in a pandemic hit the economy," said M. Srinivas Rao, chief executive of Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, a business accelerator promoting entrepreneurship.

