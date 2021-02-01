From textile to disinvestment - Jobs a recurring theme in Budget 2021

While, Sithraman spoke about labour welfare, one nation-one ration card, and bringing a larger pool of workers including gig workers under the employee state insurance corporation to expand the social security net, but the overall budget allocation of the concerned labour ministry was reduced to Rs. 13,306 crore for 2021-22 as against 13,720 crore in the revised budget of 2020-21. The detailed allocation details show that the EPF subsidy scheme has been allocated Rs. 3130 crore as part of the bigger social security allocation heads, where as the scheme when announced in November 2020 had underlined an expenditure of Rs. 22,810 crore over a period of three years. The low allocation means, authorities must be expecting that the job creation numbers may remain sluggish in 2021-22 as the economy is still struggling. Similarly, other employment generation programs of the ministry have been allocated Rs. 976 crore in 2021-22 as against Rs. 1424 crore in 2020-21 revised budget.