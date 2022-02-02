Fund use across ministries returns to normal, shows Budget data

A ministry’s fund utilisation level can be gauged by looking at how much it spends out of what it was allocated in the Budget a year ago. In 2020-21, which was disrupted by the pandemic, 29 of the 55 ministries spent less than 80% of their allocated sums. In 2021-22, this number is expected to drop to just three (tourism, petroleum and natural gas, and communications), the revised estimates show. Further, 25 ministries are expected to spend more than their allocation, with a utilisation rate above 100%, indicating a resurgence in expenditure.

