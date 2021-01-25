Funding infra to stimulate revival

Government spending on public infrastructure slowed to a trickle in 2020. Both government attention and its financial resources were diverted to building hospitals and quarantine centres and controlling the pandemic’s spread. As a result, government spending on building new roads, metro lines, power distribution and water supply lines has fallen off the cliff. According to some estimates, state governments, which pay for the bulk of these public projects, have slashed their capital expenditure budgets by half in 2020-21.

Critical infrastructure lays the tracks that allow the economy to chug along. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised she won’t let fears of a widening fiscal deficit prevent her from spending her way out of the recession. One option before her is to announce a stimulus for the National Infrastructure Pipeline. Another is creating a development finance institution, like the ones from the 1960s and 1970s, that will fund long-gestation projects. Or route overseas patient capital into public infrastructure. Which way will the FM turn?

Discussing these issues will be a panel comprising Puneet Dalmia, managing director, Dalmia Bharat Ltd; R.N. Singh, principal executive director (infrastructure), Railway Board; V.R. Sharma, MD, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd; Saugata Bhattacharya, executive V-P, business and economic research, Axis Bank; and Deep Gupta, MD, Macquarie Infrastructure. Journalist Mitali Mukherjee will moderate the discussion. Watch live at 5pm on www.livemint.com.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via