Funding infra to stimulate revival

Critical infrastructure lays the tracks that allow the economy to chug along. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised she won’t let fears of a widening fiscal deficit prevent her from spending her way out of the recession. One option before her is to announce a stimulus for the National Infrastructure Pipeline. Another is creating a development finance institution, like the ones from the 1960s and 1970s, that will fund long-gestation projects. Or route overseas patient capital into public infrastructure. Which way will the FM turn?

