NEW DELHI : Union budget for FY23 will be presented in paperless form on 1 February and all documents will be available on a bilingual mobile application, finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry also did away with the traditional ‘halwa’ ceremony marking the printing of union budget documents at the finance ministry’s in house press due to the pandemic situation and health safety concerns. Instead, sweets were provided to core staff, marking the final stage of union budget making process.

These employees are due for a ‘lock-in’ at their work place meant to maintain the secrecy of the budget. These officials are involved in the making of the budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the budget is presented by the finance minister in the Parliament, said the ministry statement.

The ministry said that the mobile application provides easy and quick access to the budget information to everyone. The application is available on Android and iOS platforms and can be downloaded from www.indiabudget.gov.in

Union budget for FY22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time. The mobile application allows complete access to 14 budget documents, including the budget speech, annual financial statement, demand for grants and the Finance Bill, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.