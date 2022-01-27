FY23 budget to be presented on 1 February

These employees are due for a ‘lock-in’ at their work place meant to maintain the secrecy of the budget. These officials are involved in the making of the budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the budget is presented by the finance minister in the Parliament, said the ministry statement.

