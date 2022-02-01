GIFT City gets additional impetus

“The entry of foreign universities through GIFT IFSC can potentially be a game changer. While the New Education Policy 2020 spoke of creating a legislative framework to facilitate entry and operation of top 100 universities in India, the Government is yet to spell out such framework. The stated intent of the Government is to allow world class foreign universities to come to GIFT IFSC unshackled from domestic regulation and so GIFT IFSC may allow a foot in the door for such varsities keen to enter India," said Satyendra Shrivastava, co-founding partner of Consortia Legal.