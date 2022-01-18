The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has proposed a series of measures as part of recommendations for the upcoming Budget . Some of the major aspects of budget representation are duty cuts primarily for gold, cut and polished diamonds, precious and semi-precious gemstones, etc

The apex body for the promotion of gems and jewellery exports has also urged to reduce import duty on cut and polished diamonds from 7.5% to 2.5%.

"This will not only help the Indian diamond industry to remain as the largest diamond producer of diamonds in the world but would also help us to become the largest diamond trading hub," it said in a statement.

“Similarly, the reduction in import duty of on precious metals Gold/Silver/Platinum from 7.5% to 4% is a step towards making India the number one exporter of jewellery in the world," its Chairman Colin Shah said.

The other suggestions of the council include an amendment in taxation provisions to allow the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zone in Mumbai; clarification on online equalisation levy for business to business international diamond auctions; and extension of the sunset clause for SEZ units, as it would allow the SEZ units to stay competitive in the international markets.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 31 January with the address of the president to both the Houses and conclude on April 8.

The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be presented on February 1.

