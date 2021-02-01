Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated ₹ 2869.93 crore for the ministry, out of which ₹ 470 crore were allotted to control pollution

Government earmarks ₹ 2,217 crore for tackling air pollution

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST

PTI

While it has reduced the amount allocated to the climate change action plan by ₹10 crore and to Project Tiger by ₹50 crore, the amount for National Coastal Mission has been almost doubled from ₹103 crore in the last fiscal to ₹200 crore in 2021-22