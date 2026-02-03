Mint Explainer: Why the Centre’s Budget 2026 telecom receipts aren’t all real income
Summary
In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government has revised its estimate of telecom receipts up by 71% to ₹1.4 trillion for 2025-26. But the headline number tells only part of the story.
NEW DELHI : In the Union Budget 2026-27, the Centre has projected earning ₹1.4 trillion from the telecom sector in 2025-26, about 71% more than its previous estimate.
