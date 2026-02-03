What happens is that the government first pays BSNL the amount, which is shown as an expenditure in its books. Later, BSNL pays the government back that amount, usually by issuing equity shares in the name of the President of India. According to telecom analysts, despite being non-cash in nature, the government shows them as receipts, which, in a way, inflates its receipts on paper; in actuality, cash receipts are lower.