Govt allocate ₹35,000 crore for energy transition, achieve net-zero by 2070
- A Green Credit program will also be launched to encourage environmentally sustainable behavior
The issue of climate change is slowly coming into mainstream policies of the government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the allocation of ₹35,000 crore in the Union Budget 2023 as a priority capital investment toward energy transition. The allocation is in line with the government's objective to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2070.
