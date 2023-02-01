Govt allocate 35,000 crore for energy transition, achieve net-zero by 2070

Economic Survey 2022-23 which was released on Tuesday affirmed that India is well on its way to achieving its targets for energy transition and climate change. “India is spearheading one of the world’s most ambitious clean energy transitions and remains steadfast in its commitment to combating climate change. Despite the adverse impacts of Covid-19 on the economy, India has enhanced its climate ambition manifold," the survey in its chapter titled “Climate Change and Environment" Preparing to Face the Future" said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}