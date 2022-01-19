Fiscal deficit is an indication of the government's borrowing to meet the shortfall between expenditure and receipts from taxes and other sources.
In an office memorandum seeking proposals for the third and final batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, the economic affairs department under the finance ministry asked the ministries and departments to submit their proposals by 10 February.
"While processing proposals for supplementary grants, the grant-controlling authority must invariably identify savings available within the grant so that the infructuous or inflated supplementary demands are weeded out and the eventuality of surrender after obtaining supplementary grant is avoided," it said.
The proposal for Supplementary Demands for Grants may be projected after a thorough and objective assessment of additional requirements of funds, it said.
"All the ministries and departments have been requested to contain the expenditure within the approved Revised Estimate ceilings," it said.
The memorandum further said the demand proposal should be made after a thorough review of savings within the Grant.