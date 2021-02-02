Govt expecting 7% bigger dividend via RBI, state firms in coming fiscal

India’s government is expecting a roughly 7% bigger dividend payment in the coming fiscal year from the central bank and state-run firms, according to budget documents released Monday.

For the year starting April 1, the government expects to earn nearly ₹1.04 trillion ($14.2 billion) in dividends and profits from the Reserve Bank of India and state-run banks and companies, according to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. That’s higher than the revised ₹96,540 crore the government estimates for the current year, which came in well below the 1.55 trillion expected before the pandemic.

The dividend for the coming fiscal is split between about ₹53,500 crore from the RBI and state-run banks, with the remaining ₹50,000 crore from public sector enterprises.

The RBI which pays dividends annually to the government, allocated ₹57,130 crore at the end of its financial year, which concluded in June 2020. Last year, the central bank decided to change its accounting year to bring it in sync with the government’s, which runs from April to March. As a result, the central bank’s accounting year will be for a nine-month period ending on March 31, 2021.

