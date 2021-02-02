Govt expecting 7% bigger dividend via RBI, state firms in coming fiscal

For the year starting April 1, the government expects to earn nearly ₹1.04 trillion ($14.2 billion) in dividends and profits from the Reserve Bank of India and state-run banks and companies, according to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. That’s higher than the revised ₹96,540 crore the government estimates for the current year, which came in well below the 1.55 trillion expected before the pandemic.

