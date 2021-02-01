Govt expects 18,000 cr investment in electronics sector

The finance ministry has allocated ₹2,631.32 crore for various schemes to boost electronic manufacturing in the country, including Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (MSIPS), Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) scheme and electronic development fund. The government has set a target of getting "incremental investment by mobile companies and electronics manufacturing units approved under the PLI scheme" of ₹1,000 crore and expects one lakh people to be employed by the approved companies till FY 2021-22.

