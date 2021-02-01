Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists: Rahul on Budget 2021

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre on Monday following the presentation of the 2021-22 Union Budget , alleging that the Narendra Modi government plans to handover India's assets to crony capitalists.

The government on Monday budgeted ₹1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and an insurance company, in the next fiscal.

"Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi government plans to hand over India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," he said after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Prior to the presentation of the budget, he said it should provide support to small and medium enterprises, farmers and workers, and generate employment. Gandhi also demanded an increase in healthcare budget and hike in defence expenditure to safeguard the country's borders.

"Budget 2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders," he said on Twitter.

Unveiling the PSE policy in Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said barring four strategic areas, public sector companies in other sectors will be divested. The policy would give a clear roadmap for disinvestment in strategic and non-strategic sectors. PTI SKC NSD

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

