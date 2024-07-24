Govt has no plan to reconsider real estate LTCG tax changes, says report

One of the major announcements in the Union Budget 2024-25 was the simplification of LTCG across asset classes. Notably, the indexation benefit for capital gains on property sales has been eliminated.

Livemint
Published24 Jul 2024, 09:00 PM IST
Union Budget 2024: The Income Tax Department refuted claims that the new budget proposal would result in significantly higher taxes on profits from selling real estate.
Union Budget 2024: The Income Tax Department refuted claims that the new budget proposal would result in significantly higher taxes on profits from selling real estate.(HT_PRINT)

Amid concerns about the removal of the indexation benefit for property sales under the Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax, there will be no reconsideration of the changes made in the Union Budget, according to news agency ANI.

"There will be no rethink on LTCG provisions made in the budget as it is beneficial for the tax payers" sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

One of the major announcements in the Union Budget 2024-25 was the simplification of LTCG across asset classes. Notably, the indexation benefit for capital gains on property sales has been eliminated.

Also Read | Budget 2024 has laudable goals but misses a few tricks

This change has sparked worries about increased tax liabilities for taxpayers and potential black money generation in property transactions. In response, the Central Board of Direct Taxes issued a clarification on social media platform X.

The Income Tax Department refuted claims that the new budget proposal would result in significantly higher taxes on profits from selling real estate. It emphasized that the proposed flat tax rate of 12.5% without indexation could be advantageous in many cases compared to the previous 20% rate with indexation benefits.

According to the Income Tax Department's social media post, real estate returns typically range from 12-16% per annum, which is higher than the 4-5% inflation rate considered for indexation. As a result, the new tax regime could lead to substantial tax savings for most taxpayers.

 

Also Read | Budget 2024 presents a detailed, comprehensive road map for Viksit Bharat

The department explained that the new tax proposal would be beneficial for properties sold after different holding periods. For properties held for five years, if the price has appreciated by 1.7 times or more, the new regime is advantageous. For properties held for 10 years with a 2.4 times appreciation, the new tax rate remains beneficial. For properties bought in 2009-10 and appreciated by 4.9 times or more, the new tax proposal is also advantageous.

However, if the annual return on property price is less than 9-11%, the previous 20% tax rate with indexation may be more beneficial.

The Income Tax Department also noted that the simplification of the tax structure enhances ease of compliance, tax computation, filing, and record-keeping, and removes differential tax rates across various asset classes.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Jul 2024, 09:00 PM IST
HomeBudgetNewsGovt has no plan to reconsider real estate LTCG tax changes, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.30
    03:59 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.16%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.15
    03:52 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    -1.35 (-0.45%)

    NTPC

    392.55
    03:50 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    10.2 (2.67%)

    Federal Bank

    201.45
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    3.45 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Castrol India

    270.60
    03:56 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    24.05 (9.75%)

    HBL Power Systems

    648.35
    03:58 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    54.6 (9.2%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

    693.90
    03:49 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    56.3 (8.83%)

    Borosil Renewables

    560.70
    03:57 PM | 24 JUL 2024
    42.45 (8.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,412.00-3,783.00
      Chennai
      70,716.00-4,406.00
      Delhi
      70,716.00-4,332.00
      Kolkata
      70,716.00-4,845.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.78/L0.03
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue