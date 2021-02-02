Govt hikes defence capital budget by 19% for military modernization

India on Monday announced a nearly 19% increase in the capital budget for its armed forces, bolstering efforts to modernize its military hardware amid border tensions with China.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the capital expenditure for the fiscal year starting 1 April at ₹1.35 trillion, up from ₹1.13 trillion in the current fiscal.

This year’s capital budget has already shot up by ₹22,000 crore to ₹1.34 trillion as per the revised budget estimates as the government rushed to make urgent purchases because of the spurt in tensions with China. India purchased winter clothing from the US to support thousands of troops at the border.

The overall defence budget for fiscal year 2021-22 of ₹4,78,196 crore is, however, a marginal increase from the ₹471, 378 crore earmarked in the 2020-21 budget. The figure trails this year’s revised estimates of ₹484,736 crore.

Experts welcomed the increased outlay on capital expenditure.

“This is a good sum for (military) modernization," Laxman Kumar Behera, associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Special Centre for National Security Studies said, referring to the health of the Indian economy. The economy contracted for two consecutive quarters this fiscal year because of the pandemic and a nationwide lockdown, raising worries that the government may stem military expenditure and boost spending on healthcare.

Of the almost ₹22,000 crore earmarked for modernization next fiscal, the Indian Army would receive 53%, while the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy would receive 24% and 16% respectively, Behera said. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has been alloted 6%.

The increase in the overall budget in 2021-22 over the budget estimates of the past year is because of a fall in allocation for pensions. While defence pensions stood at ₹1.33 trillion in 2020-21, it declined to ₹1.16 trillion in the 2021-22 budget. The defence ministry later clarified that the amount allocated was higher last year because of some pension arrears that needed to be paid.

Meanwhile, the department of economic affairs said the “Government has accepted in-principle the creation of non-lapsable fund for defence in the Public Account of India. Sources of funding and modalities will be examined in due course." This was one of the main recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, which were tabled in Parliament on Monday.

The “dedicated non-lapsable" Modernization Fund for Defence and Internal Security has been created “to bridge the gap between projected budgetary requirements and budget allocation for defence and internal security".

